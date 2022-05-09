F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,890 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in F.N.B. by 14.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,519,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,374,000 after buying an additional 931,335 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 892.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 121,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 109,505 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 193.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 488,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 321,932 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in F.N.B. by 10.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 389,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNB opened at $11.83 on Monday. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.60.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

