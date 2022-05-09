Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.34

Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.34 and last traded at $14.56, with a volume of 2918 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXFY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expensify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Expensify from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.29.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38). As a group, equities analysts predict that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXFY. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

