Exeedme Reaches One Day Volume of $881,266.00 (XED)

Exeedme (XED) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. In the last week, Exeedme has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. Exeedme has a total market cap of $10.02 million and approximately $881,266.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000458 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Exeedme alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 25,237.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.04 or 0.00385090 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.40 or 0.00186323 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.08 or 0.00552724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00038984 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,254.91 or 1.85894822 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Exeedme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exeedme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.