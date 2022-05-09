Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,298 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXAS opened at $55.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.13. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $133.99.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $215,959.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $310,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,252 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

