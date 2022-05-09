Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,336 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Evergy were worth $5,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EVRG. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 134,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 41,132 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 103,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,322 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 70,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 27,673 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,166,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,674,000 after purchasing an additional 484,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $68.10. 1,623,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,283. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.47. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.46 and a twelve month high of $73.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.06%.

Evergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.