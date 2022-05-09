EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.22

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as 10.22 and last traded at 10.41, with a volume of 2157 shares. The stock had previously closed at 11.10.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on EverCommerce from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on EverCommerce from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 20.15.

The company has a fifty day moving average of 12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of 14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported -0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.07 by -0.08. The firm had revenue of 135.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 130.38 million. Analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

