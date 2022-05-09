EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.22

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as 10.22 and last traded at 10.41, with a volume of 2157 shares. The stock had previously closed at 11.10.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on EverCommerce from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on EverCommerce from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 20.15.
The company has a fifty day moving average of 12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of 14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.
About EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
