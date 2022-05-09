Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 308.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,769,943,000 after acquiring an additional 450,710 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,022,000 after buying an additional 10,082 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 582,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,355,000 after buying an additional 9,509 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 579,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,199,000 after buying an additional 28,795 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 7.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,458,000 after buying an additional 38,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $420.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.93.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ESS opened at $313.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.89, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $340.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.05. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.63 and a 52 week high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $2.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.70%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

