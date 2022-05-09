Equity Distribution Acquisition (NYSE:EQD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 5,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 61,672 shares.The stock last traded at $9.90 and had previously closed at $9.90.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

