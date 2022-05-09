Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from C$94.00 to C$79.00. The stock traded as low as C$51.73 and last traded at C$51.88, with a volume of 46126 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$53.02.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EQB. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$105.00 to C$88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.50 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$77.86.

In related news, Director Ronald Walter Tratch sold 6,310 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total value of C$485,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$232,771. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.64, for a total value of C$318,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,629 shares in the company, valued at C$6,182,395.56. Insiders sold a total of 14,890 shares of company stock worth $1,152,361 over the last quarter.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$67.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$72.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.10 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$171.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$167.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equitable Group Inc. will post 10.1995775 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Group Company Profile (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

