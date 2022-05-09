Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EQNR. SEB Equities raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.02 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equinor ASA from $30.67 to $31.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Equinor ASA from 285.00 to 305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Equinor ASA from $27.37 to $35.66 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.52.
NYSE EQNR opened at $35.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $39.15. The company has a market cap of $115.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.73 and its 200 day moving average is $30.40.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,367,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 172.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 56,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 35,603 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.
Equinor ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)
Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.
