Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.01. Equifax reported earnings per share of $1.98 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year earnings of $8.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.02 to $8.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $10.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Equifax.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share.

EFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $274.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.54.

EFX stock traded down $3.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.17. The company had a trading volume of 23,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,410. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Equifax has a 12 month low of $199.63 and a 12 month high of $300.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,945,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Equifax by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $911,215,000 after buying an additional 1,768,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 12.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,391,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,757 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $281,318,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after acquiring an additional 536,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 25.3% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,057,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $487,814,000 after acquiring an additional 415,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax (Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equifax (EFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.