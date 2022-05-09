EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Gap Down to $347.00

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $347.00, but opened at $325.42. EPAM Systems shares last traded at $336.58, with a volume of 2,325 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EPAM shares. Wolfe Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $312.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.08.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $272.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $469.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 8.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 41.8% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 16.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.