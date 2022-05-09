EOS Price Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last week, EOS has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.86 or 0.00005651 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and $458.49 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000192 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,054,227,395 coins and its circulating supply is 989,003,689 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOS’s official website is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

