Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,598 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Entergy by 247.6% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 559,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,576,000 after purchasing an additional 398,620 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Entergy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 68,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Entergy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,545,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Entergy by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 209,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Entergy by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $30,776.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,108 shares in the company, valued at $373,643.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $150,903.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,575 shares of company stock worth $25,391,762. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy stock opened at $119.27 on Monday. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.02). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 77.10%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

