Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,207,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,327,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,989,000 after purchasing an additional 191,975 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $120,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $1,616,100.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,257 shares of company stock valued at $6,606,256 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Entegris stock opened at $115.06 on Monday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.16 and a 12-month high of $158.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.74.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Entegris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.