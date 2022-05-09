Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Receives $3.53 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.53.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ETTX shares. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $1.80 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut Entasis Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $1.80 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of ETTX opened at $1.85 on Friday. Entasis Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10.

Entasis Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ETTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 13.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 22,001 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 229,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 66,058 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant pathogens in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pneumonia and bloodstream infections caused by carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii.

