Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Position Cut by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 248,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,002 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $46,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 8.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 336,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,479,000 after purchasing an additional 26,740 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,617,000 after purchasing an additional 438,989 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 16.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 573,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,941,000 after purchasing an additional 81,396 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 98.5% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 131,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,548,000 after purchasing an additional 65,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.29.

ENPH stock traded down $12.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.58. 105,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,217,854. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $282.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 137.92 and a beta of 1.41.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.40. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total value of $5,167,439.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $7,500,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,780,910 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

