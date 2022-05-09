Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,079 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 355,372 shares.The stock last traded at $33.50 and had previously closed at $33.65.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENVA shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Maxim Group raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Enova International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enova International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Get Enova International alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 14.64, a quick ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.10. Enova International had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Enova International’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $63,706.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in Enova International by 18.8% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 174,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enova International by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 65,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 25,625 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Enova International by 115.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in Enova International in the fourth quarter worth $699,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Enova International by 51.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 16,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile (NYSE:ENVA)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.