Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,079 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 355,372 shares.The stock last traded at $33.50 and had previously closed at $33.65.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENVA shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Maxim Group raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Enova International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enova International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 14.64, a quick ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.
In related news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $63,706.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in Enova International by 18.8% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 174,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enova International by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 65,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 25,625 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Enova International by 115.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in Enova International in the fourth quarter worth $699,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Enova International by 51.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 16,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.
Enova International Company Profile (NYSE:ENVA)
Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.
