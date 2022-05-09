EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $63.15

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $63.15 and last traded at $63.16, with a volume of 5067 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.98.

ENS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.49.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in EnerSys by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,202,000 after purchasing an additional 51,494 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in EnerSys by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in EnerSys by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in EnerSys by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EnerSys by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

