Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from $17.50 to $18.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. 185,485 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,718,121 shares.The stock last traded at $12.25 and had previously closed at $13.18.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$24.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.39.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 24.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 69,660 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Enerplus by 12.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,590 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Enerplus by 6.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,471,446 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,780,000 after acquiring an additional 83,837 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Enerplus by 30.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,759,520 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,083,000 after acquiring an additional 409,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Enerplus during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 2.56.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $258.83 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 71.29% and a net margin of 14.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.85%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

