Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Energizer from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Energizer from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Energizer from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Energizer from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.71.

NYSE ENR traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.00. The company had a trading volume of 23,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,421. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Energizer had a return on equity of 67.03% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $50,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Energizer in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Energizer by 186.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

