Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Given a C$14.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$14.00 price target on Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Atb Cap Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Enerflex to a hold rating and set a C$8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.75.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Shares of EFX stock opened at C$7.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$711.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.21. Enerflex has a 52 week low of C$6.25 and a 52 week high of C$11.12.

Enerflex ( TSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.42). The company had revenue of C$321.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$274.68 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is -40.48%.

About Enerflex (Get Rating)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.