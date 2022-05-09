Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Receives $23.37 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.37.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELEZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Endesa from €25.00 ($26.32) to €26.00 ($27.37) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Endesa from €21.00 ($22.11) to €21.50 ($22.63) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Endesa from €22.50 ($23.68) to €22.60 ($23.79) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Endesa stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. Endesa has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $14.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.50.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2021, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million customers covering a total area of approximately 195,794 square kilometers.

