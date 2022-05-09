Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.30

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 126095 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXK. TD Securities increased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $590.43 million, a PE ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXK. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 23.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

