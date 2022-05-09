Electroneum (ETN) Market Capitalization Reaches $83.79 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $83.79 million and $113,714.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,919,204,449 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

