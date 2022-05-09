Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Takes $1.86 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

SHY opened at $82.96 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $86.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.46 and its 200 day moving average is $84.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.044 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.

