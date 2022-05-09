Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 852 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 225,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,132,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,651.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 53,534 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 200.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $165.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.25. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $160.92 and a 12-month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

