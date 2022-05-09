Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 793 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,748 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,617,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,812,000 after buying an additional 31,823 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,958,000 after buying an additional 11,903 shares during the period. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.08.

Shares of SBNY opened at $234.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $223.96 and a 1-year high of $374.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $285.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.10.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.32. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

