Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,615,000 after acquiring an additional 56,753 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,070,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $15,363,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $407.10 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $406.34 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $438.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.