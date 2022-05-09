Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 1,357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Ball by 546.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $71.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.68 and its 200 day moving average is $90.55. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $70.33 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Ball ( NYSE:BLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Ball had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.39%.

In related news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $786,939.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Betty J. Sapp bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ball from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ball from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Ball from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.38.

About Ball (Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.