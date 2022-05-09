Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 348.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Saturna Capital CORP grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 23,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 270,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,108,000 after buying an additional 28,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 23,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $395,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $2,126,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 290,481 shares of company stock worth $32,060,152. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $100.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.66 and its 200 day moving average is $115.30.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

EW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $138.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.29.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

