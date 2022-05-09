Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $822,000 Stock Holdings in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,734,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031,729 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,680,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,224,000 after acquiring an additional 318,928 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,905,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,596 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 4,376,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,929,000 after purchasing an additional 894,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,781,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,174,000 after purchasing an additional 69,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

KC stock opened at $3.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average of $11.45. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $42.24.

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kingsoft Cloud presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

