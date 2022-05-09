Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Cuts Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,267 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $77.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $99.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.40 and its 200 day moving average is $73.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BNP Paribas cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Profile (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.