Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys New Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth about $1,554,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $615,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $140,516.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,930 shares of company stock valued at $797,939 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.81.

Shares of RBLX opened at $26.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.07. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. The firm had revenue of $770.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

