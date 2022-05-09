Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 10,356 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,356 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 0.06% of MakeMyTrip worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 28,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 58,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. 42.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $23.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.91 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average is $27.17. MakeMyTrip Limited has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $36.28.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MMYT shares. StockNews.com upgraded MakeMyTrip to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on MakeMyTrip in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

MakeMyTrip Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

