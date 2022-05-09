Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires Shares of 13,083 Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,425,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,321,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $350,675,000 after acquiring an additional 16,525 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,061,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $312,260,000 after acquiring an additional 295,897 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,452,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,962,000 after acquiring an additional 232,746 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,217,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $183,371,000 after acquiring an additional 61,537 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.05.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $130.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.04 and a 12 month high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.42%.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.