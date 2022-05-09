Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 6,587 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 111.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,491 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 280 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $165.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 12 month low of $149.89 and a 12 month high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

In other news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,873 shares of company stock valued at $36,472,992. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens upped their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.47.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

