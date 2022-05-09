Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Shares Sold by AIGH Capital Management LLC

AIGH Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,198,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,721 shares during the period. Edap Tms comprises 2.2% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.60% of Edap Tms worth $7,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EDAP. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Edap Tms by 403.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 34,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Edap Tms by 14.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 96,380 shares during the last quarter. 28.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Edap Tms stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,555. Edap Tms S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $7.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average of $6.58. The company has a market capitalization of $208.85 million, a PE ratio of 624.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Edap Tms ( NASDAQ:EDAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Edap Tms had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 1.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edap Tms S.A. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EDAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

