eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Lowered to $63.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark reduced their price target on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of eBay from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.76.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $48.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.90. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. eBay has a 1-year low of $47.03 and a 1-year high of $81.19.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of eBay by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

