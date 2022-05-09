eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stake Reduced by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,492 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of eBay by 18.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 98,842 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 15,529 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 42.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,356 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of eBay by 18.9% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,470 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 123.3% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,390 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on eBay from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.76.

Shares of EBAY opened at $48.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.03 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.90.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.16%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

