Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (EFL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on May 19th

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years.
Shares of EFL stock opened at $8.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.20. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $9.74.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).
