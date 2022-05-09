Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (EFL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on May 19th

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of EFL stock opened at $8.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.20. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $9.74.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 23,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,471,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,875,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter.

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

