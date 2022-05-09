Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $62.43 and last traded at $62.43. 2,106 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 361,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.10.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EGLE. B. Riley upped their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

The company has a market cap of $810.35 million, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 41.96% and a net margin of 33.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 16.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.46%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.22%.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $956,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $60,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,441 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,718. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 710,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,537,000 after acquiring an additional 229,493 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 273.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 259,309 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,522,000 after purchasing an additional 99,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 30.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after purchasing an additional 60,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

