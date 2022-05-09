Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Down 11.8% This Week

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. During the last week, Dynamite has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dynamite has a market cap of $11,513.97 and approximately $57,999.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.33 or 0.00243303 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000213 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003662 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $651.36 or 0.02049505 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $183.04 or 0.00575949 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 724,257 coins and its circulating supply is 385,551 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

