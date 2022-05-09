Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.50

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$16.50 and last traded at C$16.69, with a volume of 27520 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.36.

A number of research firms have commented on DND. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Dye & Durham from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$77.00 price target on shares of Dye & Durham in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$62.33.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.30.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers legal software solutions, such as due diligence, incorporation and business organization, PPSA and securities filings, litigation, and practice management solutions that automates workflow and streamlines access to public records to support end-to-end legal transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.