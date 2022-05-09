DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 203.4% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DD stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.68. 40,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,980,910. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.35 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.01.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.15%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.94.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

