Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.30-5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.47.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DUK. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.73.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $111.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.92%.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $110,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $129,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,437 shares of company stock worth $3,505,795 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Duke Energy by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its stake in Duke Energy by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

