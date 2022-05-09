DragonVein (DVC) Market Capitalization Reaches $816,827.99

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $816,827.99 and $69.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DragonVein has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,781.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.78 or 0.00735572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.88 or 0.00201010 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006450 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00017515 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001588 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.