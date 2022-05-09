Dowling & Yahnke LLC Reduces Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $13,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,619,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,735,000 after purchasing an additional 615,013 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,995,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 997,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,722,000 after buying an additional 60,105 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 803,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,538,000 after buying an additional 13,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 290,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,333,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter.

IJT stock traded down $3.45 on Monday, reaching $108.96. 5,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,415. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $111.20 and a one year high of $144.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.221 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

