Dowling & Yahnke LLC Raises Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,419 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $12,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Tesla by 38,084.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,579,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,005 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,447,578,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after acquiring an additional 858,839 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 299.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $631,221,000 after acquiring an additional 610,300 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total value of $1,141,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 418,251 shares of company stock worth $374,394,436 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA traded down $77.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $787.89. 1,229,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,614,590. The company has a market cap of $816.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $546.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $947.45 and its 200-day moving average is $989.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,034.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $960.41.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

