Dowling & Yahnke LLC Makes New $28.26 Million Investment in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 140,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,260,000. PerkinElmer accounts for approximately 1.4% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned approximately 0.11% of PerkinElmer at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PKI. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 5.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PKI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PKI stock traded down $5.16 on Monday, hitting $142.71. 18,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,075. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.16. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.13 and a 1-year high of $203.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.57 and a 200-day moving average of $176.37.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.58%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

